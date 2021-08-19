Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SURF shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SURF opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

