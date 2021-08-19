Swire Properties (NASDAQ:SWPFF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swire Properties (NASDAQ:SWPFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Swire Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Swire Properties alerts:

SWPFF stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. Swire Properties has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Swire Properties Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The Property Investment segment offers development, leasing and management of commercial, retail and some residential properties.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.