Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Update

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,400 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 529,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBX opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.94. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYBX. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price objective on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

