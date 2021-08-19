Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.138-1.168 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

SNPS stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.63. The stock had a trading volume of 834,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,989. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.65. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.92.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

