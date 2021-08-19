Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SNPS stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.63. The stock had a trading volume of 834,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.92.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

