Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Sysco by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,630,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.54. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

