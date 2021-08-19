Syscoin (SYS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.02 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $148.29 million and approximately $18.02 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,589,450 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

