T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.83 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

