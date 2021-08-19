Tabcorp Holdings Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:TAH)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96.
About Tabcorp
