Tabcorp Holdings Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:TAH)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.