Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

