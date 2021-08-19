Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Truist Securities

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $161.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after acquiring an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,797,000 after acquiring an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

