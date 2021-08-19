Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $119.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the second quarter of 2021. Solid performance in the quarter was driven by both new customer demand and increasing renewal purchases from the company’s installed base. Strong domestic and international pump sales along with robust domestic and international pump shipments are impressive. Expansion of gross margin and a raised 2021 sales forecast bode well for the stock. Continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps by both new and existing users look encouraging as well. Tandem Diabetes has been outperforming the industry for the past three months. However, escalating costs and expenses are putting pressure on bottom line.Continued impact of the pandemic on the company’s global operations poses a threat. A tough competitive landscape is a major concern.”

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.38. 2,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,782. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,231.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,620 shares of company stock worth $4,063,138. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 615,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after buying an additional 64,701 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,069.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 200,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

