Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in Target by 25.6% during the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 25,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $5,116,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Target by 11.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 147,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $378,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $247.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.69. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

