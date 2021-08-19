Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share.

Target stock opened at $247.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $8,431,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

