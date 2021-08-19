Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TGT opened at $247.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.69.

Get Target alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $8,431,116 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.