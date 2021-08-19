Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $25.18

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $24.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 685 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $501.80 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

