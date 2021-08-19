TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TaskUs traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.20. 27,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 512,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

