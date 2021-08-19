Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

TTCF opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.