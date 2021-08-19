Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $67.50 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 252.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $644.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.