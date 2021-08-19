TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$100,480.24 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,731.14.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$59.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The company has a market cap of C$58.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$65.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.88.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 price target on TC Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.43.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

