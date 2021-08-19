TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,998,086. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $221.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

