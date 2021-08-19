TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.81. 164,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,748. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

