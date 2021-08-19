TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,504,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,908 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after acquiring an additional 451,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $552.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,664. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $557.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.93. The company has a market capitalization of $217.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

