TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

VBK traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $274.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,493. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

