TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,872 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,590,069 shares of company stock worth $897,034,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $355.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055,828. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

