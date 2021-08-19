TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.80

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.