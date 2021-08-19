TD Securities Increases Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$140.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

TSE CGO opened at C$89.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.54. Cogeco has a 12-month low of C$77.01 and a 12-month high of C$105.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$649.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco will post 9.5499994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

