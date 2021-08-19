TD Securities Lowers Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$10.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $972.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,826,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 113,138 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

