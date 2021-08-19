TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Down 26.9% in July

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMVWY. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price target on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TeamViewer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.69. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

