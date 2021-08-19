Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post sales of $113.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.28 million and the lowest is $105.60 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $103.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $461.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.17 million to $465.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $490.12 million, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%.

TGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.15. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.