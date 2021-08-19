Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Trading Down 3.4%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73. 119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company has a market cap of $90.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

