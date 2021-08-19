Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TFX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $371.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

