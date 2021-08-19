Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Lowered to $46.00 at B. Riley

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.33% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth $266,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth $6,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

