TEMCO Market Cap Hits $22.10 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. TEMCO has a total market cap of $22.10 million and $1.49 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00142959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00149489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.61 or 0.99707763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.43 or 0.00907753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.41 or 0.00706187 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

