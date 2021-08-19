Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Short Interest Up 32.8% in July

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,878,300 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 8,941,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,085,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $57.20 on Thursday. Tencent has a 12 month low of $55.05 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a market cap of $549.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCEHY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tencent from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.84.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

