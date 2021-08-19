TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.0715

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. TenX has a total market cap of $14.68 million and $3.00 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.89 or 0.00860168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00105457 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.