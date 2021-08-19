Ternium (NYSE:TX) Cut to Neutral at Bradesco Corretora

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by research analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Bradesco Corretora’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of TX opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.