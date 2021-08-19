TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Shares Up 1.7%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.28. 295,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 335,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

