Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95. Terumo has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

