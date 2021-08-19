Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $688.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $665.21. The firm has a market cap of $682.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

