Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.