Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

NYSE:GWW opened at $428.36 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.25 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

