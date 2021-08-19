Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1,178.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $143.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCN shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

