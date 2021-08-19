Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.88 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after acquiring an additional 74,103 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $181.07 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $188.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

