Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Catalent by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $120.02 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,259,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.