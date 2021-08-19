Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scientific Games by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

SGMS stock opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

