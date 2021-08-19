Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

