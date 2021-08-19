Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 461 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,829 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 7,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 78,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.42.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

