TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CFO Sells $225,872.88 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

TFSL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 83.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 113,476 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 9.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

