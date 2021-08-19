The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Down 26.2% in July

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered The Alkaline Water to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $0.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70. The Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 35.21% and a negative return on equity of 279.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

